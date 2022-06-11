ArGoApp One Day Volume Hits $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00341128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00409449 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

