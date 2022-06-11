ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

ArrowMark Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $19.80 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ArrowMark Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

