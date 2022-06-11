Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 10.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 5,573 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aryzta from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Aryzta alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.