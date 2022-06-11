Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

