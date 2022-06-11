ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

