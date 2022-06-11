Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,921,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

HRMY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 453,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,406. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

