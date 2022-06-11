Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $35.73 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 136,443 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up about 3.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vicor worth $35,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 264,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,018. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

