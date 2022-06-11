ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Natixis acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $330,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 118.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.07.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

