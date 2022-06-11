AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 3,227 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMK stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

