Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 988.0% in May

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 988.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IONM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Assure has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

