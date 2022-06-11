Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Down 10.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.49. 8,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
Assure Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONM)
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
