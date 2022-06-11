Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Down 10.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.49. 8,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assure Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

