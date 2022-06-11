Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 1.7%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 52,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,052% from the average daily volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

