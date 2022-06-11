Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

ADSK opened at $187.08 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.74.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

