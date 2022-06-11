Autonio Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,050.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $459,894.49 and approximately $2,050.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00330976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 158.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

