AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,054.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,991.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,374.13 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.00.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

