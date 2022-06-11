Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $21.29 or 0.00074226 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.98 billion and $519.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00187659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 280,973,355 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

