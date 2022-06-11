Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 26775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
The firm has a market cap of C$19.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.18.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
Further Reading
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.