Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $498.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.19) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

