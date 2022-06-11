Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.
AVT stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.
In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
