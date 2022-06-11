B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 445.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

