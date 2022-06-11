Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.71

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 13722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

