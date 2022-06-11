Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.71

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 13722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
