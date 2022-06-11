Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to Market Perform at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCH. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

