Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$84.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

