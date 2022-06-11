Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNNRW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 93.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 346,449 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 234,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

