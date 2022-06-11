Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 85.5% in May

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

