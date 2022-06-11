Barclays Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $89,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.