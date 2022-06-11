Barclays Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €225.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.75.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8077 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is 61.24%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

