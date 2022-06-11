Barclays Lowers Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target to €136.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank raised Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.33.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

