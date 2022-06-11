Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Buys 60 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £102 ($127.82).

On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross acquired 66 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 316 ($3.96) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

