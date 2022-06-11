Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Buys 60 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £102 ($127.82).
Anna Cross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross acquired 66 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).
Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.96.
Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
