Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:B opened at $34.93 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

