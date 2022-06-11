Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.95

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.95 ($60.16) and traded as high as €66.73 ($71.75). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €65.87 ($70.83), with a volume of 2,415,634 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.02.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.