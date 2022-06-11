Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $249.33 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

