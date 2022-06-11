Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.