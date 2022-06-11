Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

