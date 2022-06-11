Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

