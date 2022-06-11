Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,219 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

