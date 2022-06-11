Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

