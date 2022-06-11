Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

