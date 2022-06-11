Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,689.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $297.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.75.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock valued at $378,610,008 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

