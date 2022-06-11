Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

