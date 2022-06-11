Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $39.41 on Major Exchanges

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

