Berenberg Bank Cuts B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target to GBX 460

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 460 ($5.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.37.

BMRRY opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

