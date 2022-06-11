Berenberg Bank Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 198

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 198 ($2.48) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.