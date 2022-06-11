Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000.

CCTSU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

