Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 702,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ESGEN Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESAC remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. 10,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

