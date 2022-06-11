Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 732,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOA remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.