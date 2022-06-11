Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 877,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAP. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000.

SMAP remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

