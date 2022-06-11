Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64), Briefing.com reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 33.31% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
