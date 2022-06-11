Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken Sells 200,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.97 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

BIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

