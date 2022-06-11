Bird.Money Price Tops $16.81 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for $16.81 or 0.00058916 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.60 million and $27,817.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

